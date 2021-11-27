Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,372 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $107,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 103,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $541,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $7,582,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $4,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

