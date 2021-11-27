BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $975.90 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

