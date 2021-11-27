Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNCHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

