Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,026.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $3,026.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002602 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00232005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,074,371 coins and its circulating supply is 2,396,938 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.