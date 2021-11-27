Berenberg Bank Raises CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target to GBX 230

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. CentralNic Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75.11 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.78 ($2.01).
About CentralNic Group
Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.