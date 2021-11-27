Berenberg Bank Raises CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target to GBX 230

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. CentralNic Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75.11 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.78 ($2.01).

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

