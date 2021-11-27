BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

