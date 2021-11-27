BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $148.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.43. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other BGSF news, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,246 shares of company stock worth $608,136. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BGSF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,497,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 907.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the third quarter worth $1,260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 390.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 92,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the second quarter worth $954,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

