Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BIOAF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.04. Bioasis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

