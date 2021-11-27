Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Hits One Day Volume of $77.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $41,855.53 and approximately $77.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00074991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00102795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.98 or 0.07367021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,149.88 or 0.99781123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

