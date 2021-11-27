Bitradio (BRO) Hits Market Cap of $93,072.11

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 8% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $93,072.11 and approximately $60.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.95 or 0.00808668 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,642,487 coins and its circulating supply is 10,642,483 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.