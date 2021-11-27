BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $157,214,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

