BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $110.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

