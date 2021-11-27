BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 49,333 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,333 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

Shares of GE stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.69. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

