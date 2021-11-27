Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.36 million, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

