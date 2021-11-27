BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

VWO stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

