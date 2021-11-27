BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

