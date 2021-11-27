BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,843,000 after buying an additional 175,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 806,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWOB opened at $75.86 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.