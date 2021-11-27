Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $45.98. 249,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,406. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $59,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $599,702. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.