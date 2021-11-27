BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
BRSD opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.20. The firm has a market cap of £20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
