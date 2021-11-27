BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BRSD opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.20. The firm has a market cap of £20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

