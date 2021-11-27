Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) Short Interest Update

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,230. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products Company Profile

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc designs and manufactures tactical lighting products and solutions for the military, law enforcement, hunting, camping, outdoor recreation, and marine safety markets in the United States. The company provides Tactical Blue Dot series products, perimeter infrared intrusion security alert products, adhesive light strips, remote pressure switches, rolling illuminated distraction and disorientation devices, baton integrated lights, duty light cameras, basic tactical lights, observation cameras, police cycle and traffic safety gloves, executive precision lighting instruments, and helmet light attachment systems, as well as accessories, such as holsters, color lenses, and batteries.

