Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) Short Interest Update

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,230. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products Company Profile
