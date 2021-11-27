Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post $1.44 EPS

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.36. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $166.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.04. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $171.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

