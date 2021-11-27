Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report $353.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.90 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $88.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 298.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $108,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. 2,127,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,473. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

