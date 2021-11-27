Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,926. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.