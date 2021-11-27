Brokerages Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.22). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,643. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $633.44 million, a PE ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

