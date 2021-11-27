Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.77. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

