Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post $68.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.08 million and the highest is $69.32 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $64.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $272.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.97 million to $272.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $278.25 million, with estimates ranging from $272.35 million to $284.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ UVSP traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 91,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $837.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

