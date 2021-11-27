Brokerages Expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to post sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.84 million to $21.90 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $75.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.32 million to $80.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $95.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGRN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGRN opened at $5.04 on Friday. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

