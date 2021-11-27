Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $6.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $8.06 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $33.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.87 billion to $36.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $40.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

