Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.29. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 45.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Marriott International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.