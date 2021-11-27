Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce $200.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.90 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $780.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.90 million to $781.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $905.02 million, with estimates ranging from $879.00 million to $922.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEWR traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,399. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

