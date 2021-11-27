Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce sales of $532.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.86 million and the lowest is $513.46 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. 1,745,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,624. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

