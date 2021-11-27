Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Price Target at $10.67

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

BB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 4,343,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,401,900. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,048.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,760,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

