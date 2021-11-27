Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target at $96.50

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.47. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,995. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.