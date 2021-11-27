Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target at $46.29

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

PWCDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.26. 23,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,326. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

