Brokerages Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target at $26.14

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDUS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

RDUS stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. 348,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,870. The firm has a market cap of $782.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

