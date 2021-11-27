Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target at $108.20

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

RIO stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. 3,123,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

