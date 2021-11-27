Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) PT at $1.81

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWMIF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 7,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.26.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

