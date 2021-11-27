Brokerages Set Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target at $250.00

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

ZRSEF stock opened at $394.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.07. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $287.65 and a 12-month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

