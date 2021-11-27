Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 269,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,832. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.25.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

