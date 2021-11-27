BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

