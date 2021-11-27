Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,294 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 152.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of -1.79.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

