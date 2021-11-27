BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

