C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

CCCC stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

