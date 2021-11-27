CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for about $57.60 or 0.00104500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $117,426.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.58 or 0.00233280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00088967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 89,372 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

