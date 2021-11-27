Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 482,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,144. The firm has a market cap of $967.03 million, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,722 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

