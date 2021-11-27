Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the October 31st total of 1,273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. 2,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFWFF. Raymond James raised Calfrac Well Services to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

