California State Teachers Retirement System Has $774,000 Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 78.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 53,437 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $353,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.49 million, a PE ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

