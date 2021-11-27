California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of RCI Hospitality worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 104,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Yura V. Barabash bought 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $34,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $136,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RICK opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $586.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.