California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,294 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of CBTX worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the second quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CBTX in the first quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBTX by 208.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBTX by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $29.04 on Friday. CBTX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $713.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

