California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,065 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 36.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 86,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 52.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

FSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

